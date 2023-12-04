World Number One Scottie Scheffler Outshines Tiger Wood In Bahamas

The world’s number one golf player, Scottie Scheffler, emerged as the overall champion at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States finished at 20 under, three strokes ahead of Austrian Sepp Straka, after shooting a bogey-free four-under 68.

“I think this is great for momentum,” Scheffler told NBC after winning the tournament in the Bahamas on Sunday, December 3.

“I talked a little bit about it at the beginning of the week; this was kind of a warm-up for the [next] season.”

Also, during the tournament, Tiger Woods returned from a lengthy back injury to finish 18th out of 20 players.

The American golf legend, who played for the first time since withdrawing from the Masters in April, ended level after a round of 72.

Recall that the 47-year-old former world champion had ankle surgery earlier this year to address post-traumatic arthritis following his car accident in 2021 that kept him out of action for more than 14 months.

On Sunday’s golf course in the Bahamas, Woods recovered from his two bogeys on the third round by making three birdies on the next four holes. He also birdied the 14th and 15th holes after missing the eighth and ninth.

According to his son Charlie, it was “ecstatic” for Woods to be back. Beginning on December 14, Wood and his son will compete in the PNC Championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge.

The fifteen-time major winner intends to play “once a month” in 2024.