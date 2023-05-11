Tiger Woods Won’t Feature In 2023 US PGA Championship

American golf icon, Tiger Woods will not feature in the 2023 US PGA Championship as he continues to battle to recover from an ankle injury.

Naija News recalls that Tiger Woods, who has won 15 major tournaments, was forced to exit the Masters in the third round in April due to fitness issues.

For the third time in seven years, the American, who is currently 47 years old, will not participate in the US PGA Championship.

The US PGA Championship which is the second men’s major of the year will be held at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, from May 18 to May 21, 2023.

Woods has struggled ever since he sustained a severe leg injury in a car accident in February 2021.

It was believed that he would need to have his leg amputated after the accident in Los Angeles, but miraculously, he recovered 14 months later to compete in the Masters.

After the accident, Woods participated in only three tournaments in 2022, and he pulled out of the Masters in April 2023 because of a deteriorating heel problem.

He would not feature in the US PGA Championship, which he has won four times, despite his successful ankle fusion surgery about a month ago.

Meanwhile, three-time major champion Jordan Spieth will take part in the PGA tour after pulling out of the AT&T Byron Nelson earlier this week due to a wrist injury.