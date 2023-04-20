Tiger Woods Says His Ankle Surgery Was Successful

Tiger Woods had a successful ankle surgery to treat arthritis that had developed as a result of a past injury.

Woods had the surgery in New York on Wednesday weeks after he had to bow out of the 2023 Masters in the middle of the third round due to plantar fasciitis earlier this month.

The surgeon performed a subtalar fusion procedure on the 47-year-old golf icon to cure the problem caused by a prior fracture of his talus, a bone in the ankle joint.

The surgery on Tiger Woods could force him out of the upcoming US PGA Championship and reignite the questions about how long the 15-time Major champion can continue to compete at the highest level.

After the surgery, Tiger Woods took to his Instagram page to write: “Earlier today (Wednesday), Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture.

“It was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery be successful.

“Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.”

Due to the horrific injuries, he sustained in a vehicle accident in Los Angeles in February 2021, Woods feared his leg would need to be amputated.

However, he made a spectacular comeback and finished 47th in the Masters 14 months after.

Unfortunately, Woods pulled out of the US PGA after shooting a third-round 79, skipped the US Open, and failed to make the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

He is aiming for majors and competitions with which he has a personal connection even though he can only play a limited number of times each year going forward.