Masters 2023: Jon Rahm Dedicates His Green Jacket Win To Seve Ballesteros

Masters 2023 winner, Jon Rahm has dedicated his victory to a late Spanish professional golfer and former world number one Seve Ballesteros.

Jon Rahm, a 28-year-old Spanish golfer who won his first major title at the 2021 US Open, won his first Masters at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, United States, on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Interestingly, the day coincided with the birthday of Seve who died on May 7, 2011, at the age of 54 after winning two Masters.

He was regarded as the first Spanish golfer to win the elite tournament. Seve won the title in 1980 and 1983.

Jon Rahm carded a three-under 69 to finish on 12 under and beat American golfer Brooks Koepka by four shots. The win makes Rahm the fourth Spanish golfer to win the Masters after Seve Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia, and Jose Maria Olazabal.

After the stunning victory, Jon Rahm said, “I wasn’t sure how [the emotion] was going to come to me until I hit the third shot on the 18th.

“History of the game is a big reason why I play and Seve is a big part of that history.

“For me to get it done on the 40th anniversary of his second Masters win and his birthday was incredibly meaningful.”

Koepka who scored two going into the final round, signed for a 75 to end in joint second with veteran Phil Mickelson, who shot a stunning seven-under 65 to finish eight under.

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed who are former champions of the Masters were a shot further back.

While Defending champion Scottie Scheffler finished in a group of four under, along with England’s US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

“It was a very unusual par, very much a Seve par – it was in a non-purposeful way, a testament to him. I know he was pulling for me and it was a great Sunday,” Jon Rahm added.

“This one is for Seve. I knew he would be up there helping and help he did.”