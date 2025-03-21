El-Rufai: Joining A Political Party Is Like Attending A Church Or Mosque – Adebayo Speaks On Leadership Position

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Adewole Adebayo, has stated that joining a political party does not necessarily make a person the leader of the party.

He opined that joining a political party can be compared to attending a public institution like a church or a mosque where people are free to come.

His statement comes a few days after the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, joined the SDP after resigning from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adebayo on Thursday said while people were free to worship in a mosque or church, their attendance does not elevate them to the position of authority.

He said, “We cannot criticise people’s motives for coming. A political party is a public institution, like a church or a mosque.

“When somebody’s presence is marked in a mosque and wants to pray, you cannot say, where were you last night? Where have you been during your life? Let them pray.

“If you come to a church, you sit at the pew and you say you want to kneel and pray, the pastor cannot say, wait, I saw you at the nightclub last night. He has to allow you to pray.

“So, coming to the mosque to pray does not mean that you will be made the chief imam. Coming to the church to pray doesn’t mean you are going to be anointed as a bishop, but you are free to come because it’s a place that allows everyone to come.

He warned against petty fights, ego clashes, and distractions among party members, adding that such action may open doors for opponents to exploit.