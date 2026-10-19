SDP Presidential Candidate, Adebayo Reveals Stand On Fuel Subsidy

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has given reasons for supporting the reintroduction of fuel subsidy.

Naija News reports that Adebayo spoke through his campaign organisation, the Movement Adebayo for President (MAP).

The fuel subsidy issue has become a major talking point ahead of the 2027 presidential election, following the rise in the pump price of petrol.

While the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led government of President Bola Tinubu has maintained its stance on removing the subsidy, some opposition candidates have called for its return.

Explaining Adebayo’s position on petroleum and energy, MAP said the SDP candidate backs a “carefully considered return of fuel subsidy,” which he believes could lower energy costs and support small and medium-scale businesses.

The campaign team said the candidate’s economic blueprint focuses on investment in agriculture, affordable energy, local refining and energy logistics, industrialisation and improved power distribution.

“Adebayo believes reliable electricity was essential to expanding manufacturing, creating jobs, strengthening businesses and developing modern infrastructure,” it stated.

Making a case for the candidate, the campaign team noted that Adebayo was among the few aspirants who had unveiled a detailed policy document on how to tackle the nation’s problems.

It said he released a 117-page manifesto with policy proposals, implementation timelines, and strategies for national development.

On youth development, MAP said the SDP candidate understood the challenges facing young Nigerians and was determined to address them through education, skills acquisition and empowerment initiatives.

It added that his campaign slogan, ‘Farewell to Poverty and Insecurity,’ reflected his priorities for the country.

On security, the campaign organisation said Adebayo proposed retraining, equipping, and better remuneration for security operatives, stressing that the country must adequately support those who protect it.

The team further noted that Adebayo’s experience with the United Nations and the African Union on peacebuilding, as well as his role in Liberia’s Peace and Reconciliation Commission, would boost Nigeria’s image abroad.

“His experience could help Nigeria strengthen international partnerships, attract investment and build confidence among global business partners,” it said, adding that the candidate was committed to transparency, accountability and citizens’ participation in governance.

MAP said responsible leadership and citizen involvement in decision-making were key to bridging the country’s regional and religious divides.

It urged Nigerians to look beyond the current administration and the established political class, insisting the country needed leaders committed to reducing poverty, improving security, and driving national development.