Oyegun Speaks On Plan To Join SDP As Buhari’s Ex Aide Blasts Former Ministers

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, has dismissed reports claiming he has defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), stating that such rumors exist only on social media.

Reports emerged on Saturday suggesting that Odigie-Oyegun, along with some former ministers who served under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, had joined the SDP. The speculation follows a recent wave of defections from APC to SDP, especially after former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, left the ruling party.

Reacting to the reports, Odigie-Oyegun denied the claim, emphasizing that at 86 years old, he is no longer interested in active politics.

He said: “I also saw the social media report the way you saw it.

“At 86 years, I should not be talking active politics. However, if there is a need to rescue Nigeria and it is a mass movement, I would not hesitate to participate.”

Meanwhile, Okoi Obono-Obla, a former Special Adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, criticized the former ministers accused of defecting, labeling them as selfish politicians with little influence.

In a WhatsApp post, Obono-Obla stated that these ministers failed to support loyal CPC members while in power and are now attempting to claim leadership in the opposition.

He said: “The so-called former ministers from the Buhari administration are not as influential or powerful as they claim to be. In fact, they’re seen as selfish and self-centered, having destroyed the bond and solidarity among members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

“While they were in positions of authority, they did little to help CPC supporters. Instead, they prioritized their own interests, abandoning those they now claim to represent. It’s no surprise that former CPC supporters don’t respect them or acknowledge their leadership.”

Obono-Obla identified Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura as the true leader of the defunct CPC bloc within the APC.

He said: “Senator Al-Makura was the only governor elected on the CPC platform in 2011 and single-handedly financed staff payments at the CPC National Secretariat between 2011 and 2015.

“He also funded the CPC Merger Committee and covered allowances for its members from January 2013 to July 2013.

“Senator Al-Makura is a staunch supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and genuine APC supporters remain loyal to the party and its president.”

Obono-Obla dismissed the media reports on former Buhari ministers leaving APC, describing them as mere propaganda.

“The media hype surrounding former Buhari ministers leaving the APC is mere propaganda, especially since former President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC, expressing gratitude for the party’s support during his presidency,” he said.