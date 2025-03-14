PSC Schedules Promotion Exams For 26 Senior Police Officers (Full List)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has scheduled promotion examinations and interviews for 26 senior police officers seeking elevation from Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

According to an internal police wireless message dated March 13, 2025 spotted by SaharaReporters, the selected officers have been invited to participate in the examination and interactive session, which will take place on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Naija News gathered that the session will be held at the Hon. Chairman’s Conference Room, 4th Floor, PSC Corporate Headquarters, Plot 64, Cadastral Zone, Jabi, Abuja.

The examinations and interviews are set to commence promptly at 10:00 a.m., with all invited officers expected to be present and prepared for the process.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the following ACPs to attend the interview as scheduled: ACPOL Tarzan Yusuf Tsav, ACPOL Samak Nansah Barko, ACPOL Shehu Wase Abdullahi, ACPOL Ajeigbe W. Olayinka, ACPOL Abubakar Haruna, ACPOL Elisha Daniel Bawa, ACPOL Ibrahim Abdul Ahmed, ACPOL Williams Aboi Tawon, ACPOL Eljiah Sunny Dangan, ACPOL Bello Wudil Hamisu, and ACPOL Usanga Ime Bassey.

Others are ACPOL Alice Ajuma Аbbah, АСPOL Abdulazeez Aliyu, ACPOL Yahaya M. Usman, ACPOL Mohammed K. Abdullahi, ACPOL Shehu Garba, ACPOL Tukur Garba, ACPOL Dankwano D. Wilson, ACPOL Mohammed Mujitabа Мakama, ACPOL Hassan Yahaya, ACPOL Charles Okafor, ACPOL Raphael Aiwansosa, ACPOL Francis Olufemi Oshuporu, ACPOL Kangiwa D. Ibrahim, ACPOL Donald King Ibanga, and ACPOL Andatu Pati Magaji.

The officers are advised to review their professional studies, as they will be tested on their core areas of competence.

The dress code is formal: a black jacket with a beret and swagger cane. Officers in tactical formations should wear a black shirt over green denim, with a beret where applicable.

All officers are to report to the Force Secretary’s office on the 4th floor of Force Headquarters, Abuja, for a briefing before the examination. They will be transported to the venue at 8:00 a.m.

The Inspector General of Police, Egbetokun, also directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mobile Police to provide “12 neatly turned out armed men to escort the senior police officers to POLSCOM (Police Service Commission) for the interview.”

“You are to provide one (1) serviceable Coaster bus for conveyance of the senior officers to and from venue of interview, two (2) serviceable Hilux vans for escort. The escort men, vehicles are to be placed on standby by 0700hrs at FHQ (Force Headquarters) parade ground unfailingly,” the police IG further directed the AIG MOPOL.