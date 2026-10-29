Over 3,800 Police Officers Promoted As PSC Names Two New DIGs, 10 AIGs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted more than 3,800 police officers, including two Assistant Inspectors-General elevated to Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

Naija News reports that the commission approved the promotions at its plenary in Abuja on Thursday, chaired by its Chairman, retired DIG Hashimu Argungu.

The promoted officers, including 10 new AIGs and 17 new Commissioners of Police, reportedly passed the commission’s promotion examinations and interviews.

The new DIGs are Olaolu Adegbite, who heads the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Abuja, and Dankombo Morris, the AIG in charge of Zone 4 Headquarters, Makurdi.

Adegbite, a former Director of Operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), studied Russian Language and Philology. He holds the national honour of MFR, is an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School, and is a member of the FBI National Academy Associates.

Morris, an indigene of Gombe State, graduated in History from the University of Maiduguri and holds a Diploma in Police Science. He served as Commissioner of Police in Adamawa State.

Those elevated from CP to AIG are Omosanyin Olusegun, Ogbodo Ugobueze, Ohagwu Ndukwe, Taylor Olanrewaju, Regina Udoette, Afolabi Olutokunbo, Nwogoh Martin, Shetima Mohammed, Ibrahim Gotan and Danjuma Yahaya.

The 17 Deputy Commissioners who became CPs are Nache Liman, Sirajo Salihu, Ayeleye Adegboyega, Isiaka Salau, Usman Adamu, Aminu Garba, Abdulkarim Waziri, Muhammad Adamu, Sani Nufawa, Bello Adamu, Okezie Chikezie, Aminu Gusau, Abiodun Onuoha, Salisu Fago, Adegoke Alani, Wuwa Muhammad and Benedict Agbo.

The bulk of the promotions went to 3,218 Assistant Superintendents of Police, who were moved up to Deputy Superintendents.

Others include 498 DSPs promoted to SP, 245 SPs to CSP, 49 CSPs to ACP and 85 ACPs to DCP.

The FCT Police Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, and her Adamawa counterpart, Suleiman Nguroje, were among officers promoted from SP to CSP, alongside Abah James of the Rivers Command.

Dr Ruth Okunbo, Medical Director of the Deidei and Utako police hospitals in Abuja; Isah Adejoh of the Police Staff College, Jos; and Mannir Gafai of the Kano State Command were among those promoted from ACP to DCP.

The commission’s spokesperson, Torty Kalu, said in a statement that Argungu congratulated the officers and urged them to use their promotion as a spur to improve performance.

The PSC chairman charged the officers to step up their efforts to safeguard lives and property and enforce the law, adding that they must prove themselves worthy of their new ranks.