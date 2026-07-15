Police Recruitment: PSC Releases Names Of 50,000 Successful Applicants

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has released the names of successful applicants in the recruitment of 50,000 officers into the Nigeria Police Force.

Naija News reports that the commission announced the development in a statement issued on Wednesday (today) by its Head of Protocol and Public Relations, Torty Njoku Kalu.

According to the PSC, the release of the successful candidates followed the conclusion of the written examination and other stages of the recruitment process.

The commission described the exercise as comprehensive, inclusive, equitable and transparent, adding that it was conducted in collaboration with several relevant government agencies and stakeholders.

The statement said the recruitment exercise was carried out in partnership with the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Character Commission and the Ministry of Police Affairs.

Other participating bodies included state career and counselling departments and the Police Community Relations Committee.

The PSC said the involvement of the different organisations was aimed at ensuring fairness, transparency and compliance with the federal character principle throughout the exercise.

It stated that the recruitment process was concluded after the assessment of candidates who participated in the recently conducted written examination.

The commission directed all applicants who took part in the examination to visit the official police recruitment portal to confirm their status.

According to the statement, the portal, npfapplication.psc.gov.ng, will be opened from 12:00 am on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Candidates are expected to log in with the relevant details submitted during their applications to determine whether they were successful.

The PSC advised applicants to rely only on the official recruitment portal and notifications from the commission when checking their status.

The commission added that successful applicants would receive notifications through the email addresses and telephone numbers they provided during the initial application process.

“Successful candidates will also receive email and SMS notifications on the email addresses and phone numbers they provided during the initial application,” the statement read.

The notifications are expected to contain further information concerning the next stages of the recruitment exercise.

The PSC said successful candidates would be required to report to designated police training institutions for medical examinations and documentation.

“The successful candidates are expected to report to their designated Police Training Institutions on dates and times to be communicated in due course for medical examination and documentation,” the commission added.

It explained that the specific reporting dates, times and training institutions assigned to each candidate would be announced subsequently.

The medical examination and documentation exercise will precede the commencement of formal training for the new police recruits.