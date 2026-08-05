Rivers, Delta, Abia, Others Get New Police Commissioners (Full List)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the posting of eight new Commissioners of Police (CPs) to various state commands.

The Commission also approved the appointment of a new Commandant for the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

The fresh appointments and postings were detailed in a statement on Wednesday by the PSC spokesman, Torty Njoku.

The statement said CP Afolabi Wilfred Olutokunbo, formerly Commissioner of Police, Administration, Training and Development, has been posted as the new CP Abia State.

Others are CP Ayodeji Faniyan, formerly CP Administration, Police Cooperative, Lagos, as CP Plateau State; and CP Saka Adewale Ajao, formerly CP Administration, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Gombe, as CP Bayelsa State.

Also posted are CP Ajo Geoffrey Ordue, formerly CP INTERPOL Abuja, as CP Cross River State; CP Nnanna Oji Ama, formerly CP Intelligence, as CP Anambra State; and CP Patrick Daaor, formerly CP Administration, Force Intelligence Department (FID) Abuja, as CP Edo State.

The commission further appointed CP Tijani Murtala as CP Jigawa State and CP Samuel Erale Etaifo as CP Delta State.

Naija News reports that the PSC also approved the appointment of AIG Auwal Musa Mohammed as the new Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil.

The statement added that “AIG Mohammed has over 33 years of experience in police operations, investigations, intelligence-led policing and training.

“He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a Master’s degree in Public Policy from Bayero University. He has served as Commandant of Police College, Maiduguri; Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State; and Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 3 and Zone 6.

“He is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.”

The commission said the postings followed the recent promotions of some former commissioners and were aimed at addressing operational requirements and strengthening policing across the country.