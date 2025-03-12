World Cup Qualifiers: Ahmed Musa Reacts To Super Eagles Snub

Kano Pillars forward, Ahmed Musa has expressed his unwavering support for the Super Eagles as they prepare to face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, even though he was not included in the squad.

Ahmed Musa, 32, who holds the record as Nigeria’s most-capped player with 108 appearances, was one of the notable names dropped by head coach Eric Chelle, who announced the final 23-man squad list on Tuesday, March 11.

Despite his exclusion from the final list after making the provisional list, Musa emphasized that he harbours no bitterness towards the coaching staff and remains deeply committed to the success of the national team.

In an interview with Modzerosport, he stated, “The team is one, and any player called upon to represent the Super Eagles must give their all. I am fully behind the team and will be cheering them on to victory in these World Cup qualifiers.”

Meanwhile, rising star Papa Daniel, a midfielder for Niger Tornadoes, has conveyed his excitement over his first call-up to the Super Eagles.

Daniel expressed gratitude towards his teammates and coaches for their support throughout his journey following his inclusion in the Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers squad.

He took to social media platform 𝕏 to share his sentiments, stating, “Honored to receive an invitation to represent this beautiful nation at the qualifiers for the next edition of the FIFA World Cup with the senior team. Thankful to my teammates and coaches and grateful for the good messages I’m still getting. God Bless Nigeria.”

His invitation marks a significant milestone in his career, considering he was previously part of the Super Eagles B team.