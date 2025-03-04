Super Eagles: Eric Chelle Invites Ahmed Musa, Three Other NPFL Players For World Cup Qualifiers [Full List]

Newly appointed Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has revealed his first provisional squad, showcasing an exciting mix of seasoned talent and promising newcomers in preparation for their March international break.

In the Super Eagles’ goalkeeping department, Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United), who delivered a standout performance at AFCON 2023, is joined by Maduka Okoye (Udinese), Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars), Adeleye Adebayo (Enosis Paralimni), and Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars), creating a competitive environment for the position.

The defence sees the return of experienced players such as William Troost-Ekong, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Calvin Bassey, while Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International) receives his first call-up, adding new energy to the backline.

Leading the midfield is Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi, complemented by Fulham’s Alex Iwobi and Southampton’s Joe Aribo. They are joined by Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, while the inclusion of rising star Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes) comes as an exciting surprise.

In attack, the squad boasts notable players like Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, and Ademola Lookman. Additionally, in-form Bayer Leverkusen duo Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella will bolster the offensive options. Veteran forward Ahmed Musa makes a welcome return, and Jerome Akor Adams (Sevilla) earns his opportunity as well.

Note that the Super Eagles are expected to be in action against Rwanda on March 21, and against Zimbabwe on March 24 as they continue with their fight for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket.

Below are all the Super Eagles players coach Eric Chelle invited for the March International Break

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Adeleye Adebayo (Enosis Paralimni, Cyprus); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Gabriel Osho (AJ Auxerre, France); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Jordan Torunarigha (Gent FC, Belgium); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Anthony Dennis (Goztepe SK, Turkey); Chrisantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Middlesbrough FC, England); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Southampton FC, England); Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars); Jerome Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain)