NFF Provides House For Super Eagles New Coach Eric Chelle In Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has taken an important step in enhancing the Super Eagles’ setup by securing a residence for head coach Eric Chelle in Abuja.

Reports from Scorenigeria indicate that the accommodation is situated in an upscale estate in Asokoro. The NFF aims to provide Eric Chelle with a stable living and working environment in Nigeria, a change from the arrangements made for previous foreign coaches like Gernot Rohr and Jose Peseiro.

Chelle, who recently returned to Nigeria after touring Europe to meet with some of the Super Eagles’ top players, was appointed as head coach in January. The team is now preparing for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda’s Amavubi and Zimbabwe’s Warriors in March.

Meanwhile, Norwegian club ODDS BK has announced the signing of Nigerian midfielder Adam Mukhtar. The decision followed Mukhtar’s impressive performance during his trial period with the club.

Having transitioned from Nigeria National League (NNL) club Sporting Lagos, Mukhtar has signed a contract until 2027.

After completing the move, he expressed his enthusiasm with the club’s website, stating, “I am incredibly happy and excited. This is a moment I have been waiting for my whole life, and it is the biggest moment of my career so far.”

While many young players may find it challenging to adapt to the demands of European football, Mukhtar is optimistic about the journey ahead. He acknowledges that while the tactics and style of play differ from what he’s accustomed to, he is eager to adjust quickly.

“I hope to adapt quickly because I already feel that this is a step up from football in Africa. My teammates and the coaching staff have been fantastic with me – they have helped me both on and off the pitch. I really feel at home here,” he added.