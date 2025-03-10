Ahmed Musa Insists Super Eagles Must Beat Rwanda In World Cup Qualifiers

The captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Ahmed Musa, believes that securing a victory against the Amavubi of Rwanda could mark a pivotal moment in their qualifying campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Currently, the Super Eagles find themselves struggling in Group C, having failed to register a win in their first four matches, which consist of three draws and one defeat.

The three-time African champions are set to face Rwanda in a crucial matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday, March 21.

Musa emphasized the significance of this upcoming match, stating that it is essential for the team to earn all three points. “The most important game right now is against Rwanda,” the former Leicester City forward said during a press conference in Ilorin, where he was also preparing for the Kano Pillars’ league match against Kwara United.

He further elaborated, “If we can clinch the three points from this match, it will serve as a turning point for our campaign. However, this is not solely the responsibility of the Super Eagles; it requires the full support of every Nigerian.”

Musa underscored the importance of unity and collective effort in ensuring the team’s success.

Following their clash with Rwanda, the Super Eagles will return home to host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, just four days later. This upcoming schedule highlights the critical juncture the team is at in their World Cup qualification journey, making the match against Rwanda even more vital for their aspirations.