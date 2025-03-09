Tinubu Is In-charge Of State Capture In Lagos – Rhodes-Vivour

Former Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has accused President Bola Tinubu of masterminding state capture of Lagos.

Naija News reports that Rhodes-Vivour said the reinstated speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, could not have succeeded without the backing of the President.

In an interview with News Central, on Saturday, the former governorship candidate stated that despite Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) standing with House members, the President wanted Obasa back.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu, your President is the one that is masterminding the state capture of Lagos State, along with the GAC, who did not actually agree with him. The Governor’s Advisory Council from Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all of them, they stood for a certain amount of time with the State Assembly,” he said.

He alleged that the President was against Obasa’s removal by the Lagos House of Assembly members because he was not consulted.

“Bola Tinubu felt miffed that the state assembly could make this decision without carrying him along. But you are the President of Nigeria. What concerns you, what is going on in State Assembly? There are supposed to be independent legislators who all got into office with their own mandates. And if the majority of them feel a certain way, they should be allowed to express that. That’s why we are in a democracy.

“And again, when a democratic principle no longer works, that’s why we call it state capture. Because there is a seeming appearance of democracy, but in the reality, the will of the people are not followed,” he stated.

Rhodes-Vviour dismissed the denial from the APC, and Obasa’s aides that the federal government and President Tinubu had no hand in Obasa’s coming back.

“You see, the problem with APC is that their politics is about deception, manipulation, and a lot of lies and propaganda. They know they’re doing A, but they’ll come and talk about B and C. Okay, how was it that the police escort, the security aides of a sitting speaker (Mojisola Meranda), were withdrawn. And then Obasa had security given to him.

“How is that till today? We cannot, nobody can actually explain to us how armed men desecrated the State Assembly and invaded it. And DSS is denying and so many other agencies are denying it. All of this has to come with the backing of the federal government.

“And from everything that has come out in the papers and all of that, it’s clear that Obasa, Mudashiru Obasa, the current speaker, had the backing of the federal government,” he added.