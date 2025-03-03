Video: Desmond Elliot Overcome With Emotions, Unable To Speak As Meranda Resigns

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment the lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency in the Lagos House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot became emotional after embattled Speaker, Mojisola Meranda resigned.

Naija News reports that Meranda resigned from her position as Speaker of the Lagos Assembly during plenary on Monday.

The lawmaker said she resigned to protect the state assembly, adding that she is not a quitter.

“I know that this is a point at which, as your leader, I must make this selfless sacrifice to resign in order to protect the institution,” she said.

She announced her resignation at plenary as lawmakers commended her leadership style and for bringing peace to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

However, it seems that Elliot might have being displeased by her decision to give up her position as he was spotted becoming emotional and making muffled sounds in the video.

Meanwhile, Meranda, was commended on Monday for her legislative acumen, diligence, and performance as speaker within her short time in office.

Naija News understands that Meranda took over as Speaker on January 13, 2025, following the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, who is reportedly poised for reinstatement.

Aro Moshood during a plenary on Monday, led by Meranda at about 2:20 p.m initiated the praise session, describing Meranda’s tenure as “positively life-transforming.”

The lawmaker representing Alimosho II, Kehinde Joseph added, “You have made history with your resilience and humility. Your time may be short, but you have written your name in gold.”