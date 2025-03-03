BREAKING: Meranda Resigns As Lagos Assembly Speaker

Mojisola Lasbat Meranda has resigned her position as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that Meranda, the Assembly’s first female Speaker, resigned during plenary on Monday.

Meranda said she resigned to protect the state assembly, adding that she is not a quitter.

“I know that this is a point at which, as your leader, I must make this selfless sacrifice to resign in order to protect the institution,” she said.

She announced her resignation at plenary as lawmakers commended her leadership style and for bringing peace to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

They also commended her strength and humility for obeying the rules and regulations of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Her resignation may now pave the way for the return of ousted former Speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

The Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Fatai Mojeed also resigned his position.

Mojeed who read his resignation letter during plenary session on Monday, he appreciated his colleagues for choosing him 49 days ago.