Desmond Elliot Spotted On Movie Set After Losing APC Primary

Lagos lawmaker and actor Desmond Elliot has reportedly returned to acting after losing the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for his seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that viral photos on social media showed Elliot on a movie set with fellow actor Ibrahim Chatta.

The two were seen talking during what appeared to be the filming of a new movie.

Many fans welcomed the development, saying they were excited to see Elliot back in Nollywood after spending several years in politics.

Elliot recently failed to secure the APC ticket to contest for the Surulere Constituency I seat in the 2027 general elections.

The three-term lawmaker lost the party’s primary election to Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, who won the contest by a wide margin.

A video from the movie set has also been shared online, sparking reactions from fans who are looking forward to seeing Elliot on screen again.

Meanwhile, Elliott has expressed reservations over politicians’ switching political camps, stating that such a move may not bring about the change Nigeria needs.

Naija News reports that Elliott, during an interview on ‘The Morayo Show’, downplayed switching camps in search of a better alternative.

Desmond Elliot said he does not see himself leaving President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

The Nollywood actor cum politician said leadership is temporary and should be approached with humility and service, noting that many politicians often forget that power is fleeting and can disappear at any moment.

Reflecting on leadership, governance and the current state of Nigerian politics, Desmond Elliot said he delivered results in power supply and healthcare during his years as a representative for Surulere.

He said, “I’m not sure. I ask myself, if I leave Asiwaju and I go to Obi, what is the difference between Asiwaju and Obi? If I leave Obi and I go to Atiku, what is the difference?

“My own kind of politician, I don’t steal money. If you look at Surulere 10 years ago, it was a horrible place to live in, but now there’s electricity, healthcare and all.”