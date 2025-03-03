‘Your Time Maybe Short, But You Have Written It In Gold’ – Lawmaker Tell Meranda During Plenary

The Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, was commended on Monday for her legislative acumen, diligence, and performance as speaker within her short time in office.

Naija News understands that Meranda took over as Speaker on January 13, 2025, following the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, who is reportedly poised for reinstatement.

Aro Moshood during a plenary on Monday, led by Meranda at about 2:20 p.m initiated the praise session, describing Meranda’s tenure as “positively life-transforming.”

The lawmaker representing Alimosho II, Kehinde Joseph added, “You have made history with your resilience and humility. Your time may be short, but you have written your name in gold.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Lawal Pedro SAN, convened a strategic meeting on Monday with all 40 lawmakers at the Assembly Complex in Alausa-Ikeja.

While the specific agenda of the meeting remains unclear at the time of filing this report, it is believed to be linked to the ongoing leadership crisis within the House of Assembly.

Around 1:30 pm, the ousted Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, arrived at the meeting and was seen exchanging handshakes with his colleagues.

Also present at the meeting was the Lagos APC State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.