Obasa, APC Chairman, Lagos Justice Commissioner, Lawmakers In Strategic Meeting

The Lagos State Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Lawal Pedro SAN, convened a strategic meeting on Monday with all 40 lawmakers at the Assembly Complex in Alausa-Ikeja.

While the specific agenda of the meeting remains unclear at the time of filing this report, it is believed to be linked to the ongoing leadership crisis within the House of Assembly.

Around 1:30 pm, the ousted Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, arrived at the meeting and was seen exchanging handshakes with his colleagues.

Also present at the meeting was the Lagos APC State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

Speculations are rife that the leadership crisis at the House may end soon as unconfirmed reports suggest that Meranda is expected to resign today.

Naija News reports that the strategic meeting was held under a tent.

At the moment, Obasa, Meranda, Ojelabi, and the AG have separated from the lawmakers to hold another meeting.