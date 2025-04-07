Take-It-Back Protest Faces Setback As Police Block Access To Lagos Assembly

The Take-It-Back protest movement suffered a significant setback on Monday when police blocked protesters from gaining access to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The protesters, who had taken to the streets of Lagos to voice their concerns about the Cybercrime Act, economic hardship, and illegal demolitions in the state, were prevented from entering the Assembly complex.

The protest began at Ikeja Underbridge and proceeded to the Lagos House of Assembly, where protesters carried placards bearing strong messages such as, “Any law that forbids us from speaking our truth against oppression in Nigeria is no longer a law but shackles of slavery.”

The demonstrators expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s policies, particularly the Cybercrime Act, which they argue stifles free speech and public dissent.

The national coordinator of the TakeItBack movement, Juwon Sanyaolu, condemned the police’s actions, describing the blockade as an obstruction to their democratic right to engage with their elected representatives.

He told the police officers at the scene, “It is an obstruction to democratic rights. I don’t know as a lawless person.”

According to Daily Trust, Police officers, led by Tijani Fatai, addressed the protesters and informed them that they would be allowed limited access to the Assembly.

Fatai said, “This is not the first time we are engaging you. Any protest in this assembly stops here, and if you want a representative, they will come to meet you here.”