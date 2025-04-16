Just In: Court Declares Removal Of Obasa As Speaker, Illegal And Unconstitutional

The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has ruled that the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly is illegal, unconstitutional, and void.

The court, in a judgment delivered on Wednesday, also declared the proceedings and resolutions of the House, which led to Obasa’s ousting on January 13, 2025, null and void.

Obasa, the reinstated Speaker of the State House of Assembly, had filed a lawsuit against the House of Assembly and the newly appointed Speaker at the time, Mojisola Meranda.

More details later…