BREAKING: Lawmakers Divided As Obasa Storms Lagos Assembly During Meeting With Meranda

Ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, made a notable return to the assembly on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Naija News learnt that Obasa convened with several lawmakers in a meeting that took place outside the Assembly chamber.

According to Daily Post, the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, was present at this gathering.

The meeting later divided into two groups, each consisting of at least ten lawmakers.

It is important to note that the turmoil began when Obasa was impeached in January while he was in the United States.

Upon his return, he characterized his removal as unconstitutional, asserting that it did not adhere to proper procedures.

Last week, Obasa forcefully entered the assembly and gained access to the Speaker’s office.

He also led a plenary session, asserting that he had not been removed from his position as Speaker.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has decried the situation of workers in the Lagos State House of Assembly as Speaker Mojisola Meranda and former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa battle for speakership.

Naija News reports that the Chairperson of NLC, Lagos Chapter, Funmilayo Sessi, said three workers were locked up on trumped-up charges. She disclosed that they were incarcerated for four days before the court granted them bail.

Speaking while addressing newsmen on Monday, in the vicinity of the House of Assembly, Mrs. Sessi, noted that the political crisis has put the workers in a stressed state. She stated that NLC was very concerned about the safety of the workers in the House.

“I know you all heard that some of the workers, three of them, about a few days ago, were arrested on trumped up charges and they were also charged to court. They were locked up for some days before they were charged to court and not until after about four days before they were bailed on court conditions and the court case has been adjourned. This caused a very deep concern for labor. Anyway, we think that this is one of the hazards of our jobs. But having said that, NLC is concerned for the safety of lives of all the workers that work in the state’s House of Assembly. We are not political and we should not be seen to be showing politics,” she said.

The Lagos State NLC Chairperson also expressed worry on different directives issued to workers from the political divides in the House. She, however, advised workers to only take directives from the state’s Head of Service.