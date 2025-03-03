NLC Raises Concerns On Safety Of Lagos Assembly Workers, Gives Directives

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has decried the situation of workers in the Lagos State House of Assembly as Speaker Mojisola Meranda and former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa battle for speakership.

Naija News reports that the Chairperson of NLC, Lagos Chapter, Funmilayo Sessi, said three workers were locked up on trumped-up charges. She disclosed that they were incarcerated for four days before the court granted them bail.

Speaking while addressing newsmen on Monday, in the vicinity of the House of Assembly, Mrs. Sessi, noted that the political crisis has put the workers in a stressed state. She stated that NLC was very concerned about the safety of the workers in the House.

“I know you all heard that some of the workers, three of them, about a few days ago, were arrested on trumped up charges and they were also charged to court. They were locked up for some days before they were charged to court and not until after about four days before they were bailed on court conditions and the court case has been adjourned. This caused a very deep concern for labor. Anyway, we think that this is one of the hazards of our jobs. But having said that, NLC is concerned for the safety of lives of all the workers that work in the state’s House of Assembly. We are not political and we should not be seen to be showing politics,” she said.

The Lagos State NLC Chairperson expressed worry also on different directives issued to workers from the political divides in the House. She, however, advised workers to only take directives from the state’s Head of Service.

“We have seen directives and counter directives. There has been a directive that the workers should stay away for some days. And we’ve also seen another counter directive that ordered the workers to come back to work today (Monday). So, you know, all this pushing around is something that is also of another concern to us.

“That is why the Joint Negotiation Council has come here to tell our workers not to be afraid. Seeing the security situation around them is to provide and to protect their lives. And also, we have told them to be very professional about their jobs and to take directives only from the Head of Service of Lagos State,” she stated.