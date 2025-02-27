Just In: Lagos Police Restore Speaker Meranda’s Security Details Amid Assembly Crisis

The Lagos State Police Command has reinstated the security details of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, after an earlier withdrawal that sparked controversy.

Reports emerged on Thursday morning that security escorts attached to Meranda’s office and residence had been withdrawn, leading to speculation amid the ongoing leadership tussle in the Assembly.

The situation became more contentious when the security details of impeached Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, were restored, after which he stormed the Assembly complex, declared himself Speaker, and presided over a plenary session with only a handful of lawmakers in attendance.

Police: Security Withdrawal Part Of Routine Audit

Addressing journalists at a press briefing on Thursday, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, confirmed that four security personnel attached to Speaker Meranda had been reinstated.

Naija News reports that Jimoh clarified that the withdrawal of security aides was not politically motivated, stating that it was part of an ongoing nationwide audit of police personnel and firearms.

“The withdrawal of security details attached to the Speaker and other VIPs in the state is in line with an ongoing audit of police personnel and firearms,” he explained.

He further disclosed that the same audit process is being conducted in other state police commands across Nigeria, emphasizing that Lagos was not singled out.

The Lagos Assembly leadership crisis remains unresolved, with Obasa insisting that he remains the Speaker, while a majority of lawmakers continue to endorse Meranda’s leadership.