Breaking: ‘Details Emerge On Why Security Details Of Lagos Speaker, VIPs Were Withdrawn’

Fresh details have emerged on the withdrawal of security operatives assigned to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, revealing that the action was due to a lack of valid approval rather than political motives.

Investigations show that Meranda was not the only VIP affected, as several high-profile individuals in Lagos, who had enjoyed security protection without proper police authorization, also had their operatives withdrawn.

Contrary to speculation that the move was linked to the political leadership tussle within the Lagos State House of Assembly, police sources insist that the withdrawal was a routine exercise to ensure compliance with security protocols.

The source who spoke with TheNation said, “What happened is that the new Commissioner of Police (CP) Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, as part of his efforts to instill professionalism and due process, sent a directive that all policemen operatives of the command on VIP protection duties without due approval should be withdrawn immediately.

“There are some traditional rulers in the state who have had police personnel guarding them for almost 20 years without approval. It was not just about the Speaker.

“The normal procedure is that when police protection is needed by VIPs, they are to write the police officially, and upon approval, personnel will be assigned to them.

“The Speaker of the House of Assembly is entitled to police protection under the law, and she doesn’t need to write as a person. However, the normal procedure is that the outgoing administration will write the police formally to notify the force about a change in leadership, stating the names of the new officeholders deserving of police protection.

“In this instance, no such communication has been sent to the police, and so, that is probably why the policemen withdrew because they know there was no letter posting them to that duty.”