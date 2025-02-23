El-Rufai Visits Former APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, met with the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Sunday at Adamu’s residence in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Naija News reports that the visit was revealed by an X user and El-Rufai supporter, @UI_Wakili, who shared: “Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, accompanied by Mallam Bashir Saidu and Dujima Adamawa, paid a visit to former APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu today at his residence in Keffi.”

The meeting occurred just 48 hours after El-Rufai joined former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on a condolence visit to the family of the late Niger Delta activist, Edwin Clark. Following the visit, both El-Rufai and Atiku also observed the Jummat prayer together on Friday.

El-Rufai has recently been at odds with the APC, citing concerns over internal democracy within the party. He has criticized the party’s leadership, claiming that its key organs have not convened for the past two years.