Lagos Assembly Clears Air On Alleged Mass Defection Of Lawmakers To Labour Party

The Lagos State House of Assembly has refuted claims suggesting that 27 members intend to switch allegiance from the ruling party to the opposition Labour Party (LP), labelling these allegations as both malicious and baseless.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Ogundipe Stephen, issued a statement rejecting the report, characterizing it as “completely false, misleading, and a calculated effort to mislead the public.”

Stephen expressed that the assembly finds the report not only offensive but also filled with inaccuracies and blatant falsehoods, serving no purpose other than to create division and confusion within the Assembly and among the citizens of Lagos State.

In light of recent events within the House, including the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and the subsequent election of Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, as the new Speaker, the Assembly reiterated that these developments were internal affairs conducted under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“These events in no way suggest any intention by members to leave the party. We emphasize, without any ambiguity, that no member of the Assembly is contemplating defection,” the statement added.

The Assembly reaffirmed its unity and commitment to delivering on its mandate under the ruling party’s leadership, describing the defection rumours as “falsehoods spread by agents of destabilization seeking to create unnecessary tension and division.”

“To our party leaders and supporters across the state, we assure you that all members remain committed to the party. Any internal disagreements within the House will be resolved amicably through peaceful and democratic means. There is no crisis warranting defection,” the statement stressed.

The Assembly also called on the media to uphold journalistic ethics by verifying facts before publication and urged the public to disregard the unfounded reports.