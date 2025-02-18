Just In: PSC Promotes Three CPs To AIGs, 16 DCPs To CPs

The promotion of Commissioners of Police (CP), Garba Ahmed, Nemi Edwin Osigoboka Iwo and Salman Garba Dogo to Assistant Inspectors General (AIG) has been approved by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Naija News gathered that the commission also promoted sixteen Deputy Commissioner of Police to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

According to a statement released by the PSC Head Media and Publicity, Ikechukwu Ani, on Tuesday, “The 16 Deputy Commissioners promoted to substantive Commissioners of Police were Audu Baba Umaru who was promoted and retired. Others were Cyriacus Enechukwu; Gombit Kopshella Bangs; Eloho Edwin Okpoziakpo; Mamman Bitrus Giwa; Rosemary Okpoho Akpan; Umar Hassan Kabir and Usman Kanfani Jibrin.

“Naziru Abdulmajid; Osadolor Olaye; Modi Jonthan Filiya; Sani Omolori; Hassan Gwani Saleh; Hammed Sule; Ayodele Rowland Adeyemi; and Justine Obiora Oranwusi, Director of Works, Force Headquarters were also promoted to substantive Commissioners of Police.

“The promotions were the highpoints of an extraordinary Meeting of the Commission presided over by Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd mni and attended by Hon Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary; DIG Taiwo Lakanu rtd fdc, Honourable Commissioner representing the Police and Chief Onyemuchi Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission.

“The candidates for promotion were subjected to Written examination and oral interview. Commission Chairman, DIG Argungu rtd, used the occasion of the interactive session to warn the Officers to stay clear of civil matters such as land, marital issues, debt collection etc and allow the courts to adjudicate on such matters.

“DIG Argungu said the Commission will deal decisively with any of them caught engaging in such matters. He said the Commission will continue to monitor them and support them to give off their best.”