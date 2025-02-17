Tension In Lagos Assembly As Workers Protest Alleged Plot To Remove Speaker Meranda

There was growing tension at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday as legislative workers protested against alleged plans to remove Mojisola Meranda as Speaker.

The workers clashed with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), who had stormed the assembly in the early hours, sealing off Meranda’s office, alongside that of her deputy and the clerk.

Naija News recall that armed security personnel had taken over the complex at Alausa, Ikeja, leading to palpable tension among lawmakers and workers.

Obasa’s Removal Sparks Controversy

The ongoing turmoil follows the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker on January 13, over alleged abuse of office and corruption. Obasa has since challenged his removal in court, naming the Lagos State House of Assembly and Speaker Meranda as defendants.

Amid reports of Obasa’s possible reinstatement, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in the state remains divided. The party’s highest decision-making body, the GAC, recently held a marathon meeting on the matter.

Workers Show Support For Meranda

According to Daily Trust, when Meranda arrived at the assembly complex around 11:15 a.m. amidst tight security, legislative workers chanted “Meranda we want!” in solidarity. The visibly emotional Speaker was escorted by her security team through the tense atmosphere.

Inside the chamber, DSS officials, dressed in black jackets and helmets, clashed with workers at the door, leading to a chaotic scene.