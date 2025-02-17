Ex-Minister Olanrewaju Condemns Lagos Assembly Office Takeover, Calls For Rule Of Law

Former Minister of Communications, Tajudeen Olanrewaju, has strongly condemned the recent takeover of the offices of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly by security operatives.

Naija News reports that Olanrewaju, in his reaction to the Assembly’s blockage, labelled it an abuse of power.

Olanrewaju, on Monday, urged Lagos State indigenes to unite against what he termed political interference threatening the state’s democratic heritage.

The former minister stated, “Lagos State indigenes must stand up together and defend their state heritage.

“Our political institutions have evolved over the decades—we cannot return to the dark past.”

Call For Rule Of Law And Legal Integrity

Olanrewaju emphasized the importance of the rule of law, lamenting its fragility in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“In contemporary developing countries, including Nigeria, one of the greatest political deficits lies in the relative weakness of the rule of law. Effective legal institutions are perhaps the most difficult to construct or sustain,” he noted.

Olanrewaju called on authorities to allow due process in resolving the leadership crisis in the Lagos State Assembly, stressing that only lawful procedures can ensure stability and democratic governance.

Naija News had earlier reported that security personnel from the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigeria Police forcefully entered the Lagos State House of Assembly in the early hours of Monday,