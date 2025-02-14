Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta Laments Over Kai Havertz’s Season-ending Injury

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has expressed that Kai Havertz’s recent hamstring injury was “an accident waiting to happen.”

Kai Havertz, a 25-year-old German midfielder is set to undergo surgery and will, unfortunately, miss the remainder of the season, a significant setback for both him and the Gunners.

Arteta revealed that the injury occurred during a defensive exercise related to a set piece while the squad was enjoying a winter training retreat in Dubai earlier this week.

This incident has left Arsenal without a recognized No. 9, compounding their woes as Gabriel Jesus is also sidelined following knee surgery, which will keep him out until next season.

The situation is further worsened by injuries to key attackers such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, leaving Arteta with a dwindling offensive lineup.

Despite these challenges, Arteta has rallied his squad, urging his players to demonstrate their resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

“We were having an excellent training camp in Dubai, focusing on recharging, refining our skills, and reconnecting with nature in a different environment when the injury occurred unexpectedly,” Arteta stated.

“This is undoubtedly a significant blow, especially considering the current injury crisis we are facing. However, we have dealt with numerous challenges throughout this season, having previously played without pivotal players like Gabriel Magalhães, William Saliba, Ben White, and Takehiro Tomiyasu. In addition, we have missed the contributions of Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino for two months each, and the absences of Martin Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka for three months, and Gabriel Jesus.”

He continued, “Despite these hurdles, we remain in contention and must embrace the challenge ahead. We’ve even managed to compete in four matches with just ten players on the pitch at times. So, let’s see what this team is truly made of moving forward.”