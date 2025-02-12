Retired Police Officers Demand Reinstatement, File Contempt Case Against PSC, IGP

Some retired police officers have called on the Police Service Commission (PSC) to comply with a National Industrial Court judgment that ordered their reinstatement.

The affected officers, through their lawyer, Adeleke Agbola, have instituted contempt proceedings against the PSC and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for allegedly failing to comply with the 2022 court order.

In 2021, officers from courses 33, 34, and 35 were retired by police authorities based on claims that they had spent the mandatory 35 years in service.

However, the officers, led by Egong Egwu Egong, Omeh Felix Okechukwu, Paul Obot Umoh, and Galadima Bello, challenged the decision in court, arguing that their first appointment dates should be counted from when they entered the police academy, not when they were enlisted as recruit constables.

Court Ruling And PSC’s Alleged Non-Compliance

In April 2022, the court ruled in favour of the officers, nullifying their forced retirement and setting their official first appointment dates as follows: Course 33: June 10, 1994, Course 34: August 6, 1996, Course 35: May 1, 2000.

The court also directed the police authorities to pay their full entitlements. However, the police authorities have yet to fully implement the ruling.

Contempt Proceedings And Court Adjournment

Frustrated by the lack of implementation, the affected officers filed contempt proceedings against the PSC and the IGP. At the National Industrial Court in Abuja on February 4, Agbola, counsel to the claimants, argued that a January 31 statement from the PSC contradicts the 2022 court order.

Agbola stated, “The judgment of the court is that the date of first appointment is when the policemen entered the academy.

“There is no appeal against the judgment. I urge the court to maintain the status quo pending the hearing of this committal proceeding.”

However, Ade Adedeji, counsel to the defendants, claimed that the police authorities had taken steps to obey the court judgment.

Naija News reports that he argued that the January 31 PSC statement had no bearing on the affected officers, stating that “the claimants have been posted, and the defendants are law-abiding Nigerians.”

After listening to both sides, Presiding Judge Osatohanmwen Osaghae adjourned the case to March 18, directing the police to report full compliance with the court order or proceed with the contempt hearing.

PSC’s January 31 Directive And IGP Tenure Controversy

On January 31, the PSC ordered the immediate retirement of senior police officers who are above 60 years old or have spent over 35 years in service.

The PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, stated that the commission reversed its 2017 decision, which previously allowed force entrants to count their appointment date from their enlistment rather than their academy admission date.

The announcement stirred controversy, particularly amid debates over the tenure of Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun.