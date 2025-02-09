Police Officer Kills Self In Niger State

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force, identified as ASP Shafi’u Usman Bawa with AP/No 337979, has reportedly killed himself.

Naija News understands that the tragic incident happened on Saturday, February 8, 2025, in Kontagora town, Niger State.

The sad development was confirmed in a signal shared by the police command, which was made available to newsmen on Saturday evening.

It was reported that ASP Bawa died by hanging himself from the ceiling.

The wireless message revealed that the deceased’s father, Usman Bawa, who resides in the Rigasa area of Kontagora, notified the police about the incident.

Following the report, the deceased’s body was transported to the General Hospital in Kontagora, where a medical professional confirmed his death.

The remains were subsequently released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic customs.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway, and the police have stated that further updates will be provided as they become available.

The wireless message reads:

“Good afternoon, Sir.

“Situation Report: On Saturday, 08/02/25, at approximately 1410 hours, Mr. Usman Bawa, residing in the Rigasa area of Kontagora Mine, approached the squadron base to report a tragic incident. His son, AP/No 337979 ASP Shafi’u Usman Bawa, has reportedly taken his own life by hanging himself from the ceiling.

“The deceased was transported to the General Hospital in Kontagora, where a medical professional confirmed his death. The body has been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic customs. This information is provided for your awareness, and any further developments will be communicated accordingly.

“Yours sincerely,

CO 61 PMF Kontagora,” the signal obtained by SaharaReporters reads.