Steven Gerrard Leaves Al-Ettifaq After 18 Months

Ex-Liverpool captain, Steven Gerrard and Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ettifaq have mutually agreed to part ways after 18 months of collaboration, marking a significant shift in both Gerrard’s career and the club’s trajectory.

In an official statement released on Thursday, Al-Ettifaq announced, “Ettifaq football club and Steven Gerrard have mutually agreed to part company.”

Gerrard took the helm of the team in the summer of 2023 and, just a year later, had signed a new contract that was intended to keep him at the club until 2027.

During his tenure, Al-Ettifaq experienced mixed results. In his inaugural season, the club finished in a commendable sixth place in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League. However, this season has seen a troubling decline, as the team currently sits in 12th place out of 18 teams, having endured eight losses out of their 17 matches thus far.

Gerrard’s managerial record at Al-Ettifaq includes 59 matches across all competitions, with only 23 wins to his name.

Despite the challenges faced, Gerrard expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “From the first day I was warmly welcomed and I have enjoyed the chance to work in a new country with a different culture.

“Overall, I have learnt a lot, and it’s been a positive experience personally and for my family as well.”

Yet, he acknowledged the unpredictable nature of football, noting, “But football is unpredictable, and sometimes things don’t go the way we want.”