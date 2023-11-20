Steven Gerrard Calls Cristiano Ronaldo “The GOAT”

England and Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard has described Cristiano Ronaldo as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) while discussing his impact on the Saudi Pro League.

Over the years, there has been a huge debate about who is the GOAT in football between 36-year-old Argentine star Lionel Messi and 38-year-old Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The fact that Messi has won the most Ballon d’Or (8), three more than Ronaldo, and the fact that the Argentine won the 2022 World Cup, the only major title that has eluded Ronaldo, most football enthusiasts believe Messi is the GOAT.

However, Steven Gerrard who is one of the greatest midfielders of all time, has decided to describe Ronaldo as the greatest as he believes the arrival of the Portuguese to the Saudi Pro League in January opened the league to the world faster.

“The arrival of ‘The GOAT’ as we call him, Cristiano [Ronaldo], him arriving in January [pushed the SPL to a global audience]. Obviously, a huge signing still has a lot of football to offer”, Steven Gerrard said as quoted by ESPN.

“So from afar, for six months, I was looking in on Cristiano Ronaldo’s results, the league, watching some games, watching some highlights. I think from that moment the league around the world became a very important talking point around the world.”

Recall that Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr in January, two months after Manchester United terminated his contract over his interview with Piers Morgan.

His arrival in the Saudi Pro League club has attracted big-name players like Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, N’Golo Kante from Chelsea, Neymar from Paris Saint Germain, Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, and a host of others.

Steven Gerrard also moved to the Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ettifaq, as the club’s manager, over 6 months after Ronaldo arrived in the league.