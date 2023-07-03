Steven Gerrard Becomes Manager Of Saudi Club Al-Ettifaq

Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ettifaq have appointed former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as the club’s head coach.

The 43-year-old Steven Gerrard has been jobless since Aston Villa sacked him as the manager of the club in October 2022.

Almost a year after, the former Liverpool midfielder will become the latest A-list football figure to move to Saudi Arabia.

From this month, Gerrard will take charge of Al-Ettifaq who finished seventh out of 16 clubs in the Saudi Pro League last season, 35 points behind champion Al-Ittihad.

As of the time of filling in this report, the details of the contract between Steven Gerrard and the Saudi Pro League club have not been made public.

After his playing career ended in 2016, Gerrard became the manager of Scottish team Rangers in 2018.

In 2020–2021 season, he led Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership championship in ten years.

After a successful spell at Rangers, Gerrard joined Premier League club, Aston Villa where he had a huge setback in his managerial career. He was sacked in his first full season in November 2021 after 13 wins in 40 games.

Now, Steven Gerrard will join elite football figures like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Ruben Neves, and the Chelsea quartet of N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Edouard Mendy in the Saudi Pro League from the forthcoming 2023-2024 season.