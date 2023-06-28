Al-Ahli Confirm Signing Of Edouard Mendy

Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ahli have confirmed the signing of Chelsea’s former goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this evening, June 28, 2023.

The Saudi Arabian club took to their Twitter page to share pictures showing when the Senegalese goalkeeper signed his contract with the club.

Before the 31-year-old Senegalese goalkeeper left Chelsea where he made his name in European football, Edouard Mendy kept 49 clean sheets in 105 games in all competitions for Chelsea.

The Senegal international has played at Chelsea for three years and won the Champions League in the 2020-2021 season.

In the same season, Edouard Mendy was named Uefa’s goalkeeper of the season and Best Fifa men’s keeper of the year.

The Senegalese goalkeeper is the third high-profile Chelsea player to move to the Saudi Pro League after his countryman, Kalidou Koulibaly, and French player N’Golo Kante.

In his farewell message to Chelsea fans, Edouard Mendy wrote: “As I prepare to begin a new chapter in my career, it’s hard to say goodbye. It has been an incredible three years wearing the Chelsea jersey, during which we achieved great success, including winning the Champions League, the UEFA Supercup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

“I want to sincerely thank Roman, Marina, Petr, Christophe, and the entire staff who made it possible for me to represent this prestigious club. I am thankful to my coaches and all the staff for the invaluable lessons and growth I experienced.

“A special thanks goes to all my teammates for the unforgettable journey we shared together. I also want to extend my deep gratitude to all the fans for their unbelievable support throughout my time at Chelsea.

“Although it’s time for me to turn a new page. I sincerely wish the club continued success with the new owners and numerous titles in the years to come.”