Edouard Mendy About To Complete His Move To Al Ahli

Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy is on the verge of completing his move to the Saudi Pro League club, Al Ahli.

Two days ago, Chelsea and the Saudi Pro League club agreed on a deal that will see the Senegalese goalkeeper switch clubs this summer.

Also, Edouard Mendy has agreed personal terms with Al Ahli which means there is no problem on the goalie’s part. He is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Suadi Pro League club after his medical examination this weekend.

Recall that the 31-year-old Mendy joined the Premier League club from Rennes in 2020 to provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga who was not consistent in his performance then.

Interestingly, the Senegal international became Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper as he helped them to win the UEFA Champions League in the 2020-2021 season.

Edouard Mendy performed so well in the aforementioned season that he was named Uefa’s goalkeeper of the season and Best Fifa men’s keeper for 2021.

Once he seals his move to Saudi Arabia, he would become one of the elite European club footballers that have migrated to the Saudi league this summer.

Five times Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo started the trend when he joined Al Nassr in January. Other great footballers like N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) have already sealed their place in the money-spinning league ahead of the coming 2023-2024 season.