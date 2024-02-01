Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Reunion Won’t Happen Again

Luis Castro, the manager of Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr, has confirmed there wouldn’t be a reunion between the greatest players in history, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were expected to meet for possibly the last time in their careers in a friendly game between their new clubs, Al Nassr and Inter Miami of the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The game is scheduled to kick off by 7 p.m. later tonight at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Unfortunately, the age-long rivalry will not be rekindled as anticipated because Al Nassr’s Ronaldo is recovering from a muscle injury.

“Cristiano is in the final part of his recovery to join the group”, coach Luis Castro said.

“We expect that he can begin to work with the team in the next few days. He will be an element that will be absent from the game.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury started after his team arrived in China in January for their tour. Due to the injury, the Saudi Pro club had to cancel their tour and return to the Middle East.

The cancellation of the tour forced most football enthusiasts in China, especially those who had bought tickets to watch Ronaldo play, to agitate, forcing the 38-year-old Portuguese icon to apologize.

“I apologize to all the Chinese fans”, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on social media on January 30, 2024.

He added; “I know that everyone is sad, and so am I, but as you know, in football, there are things that cannot be controlled.”