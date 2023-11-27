Cristiano Ronaldo Influences Referee To Deny His Club, Al Nassr Penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo won a penalty for his club, Al Nassr but decided to influence the match officials to overturn the decision.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr to host Iranian club, Persepolis F.C. in the AFC Champions League Group E match at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium.

During the matchday five Champions League game earlier today, November 27, Cristiano Ronaldo was knocked down following a challenge in the second minute of the game.

Since he was knocked down in the eighteen-yard box of his opponent, the 38-year-old Portuguese football icon won a penalty kick for his team.

Instead of being excited about the call and grabbing the ball to take the spot-kick, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner decided to persuade the referee not to give him the penalty.

Ronaldo was so persistent in his pleading against the penalty call that he left the Chinese referee, Ma Ning, with no choice but to go to the pitchside monitor.

After reviewing the incident via the pitchside monitor, the referee overturned the decision and justified Ronaldo’s plea.

Unfortunately, Ronaldo’s show of moral uprightness came back to haunt his team as they failed to score a goal in the match. To make matters worse, Al Nassr ended the game with a man down as Ali Lajami was red-carded in the 17th minute of the match which ended in a 0-0 draw.

So far in the Champions League campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are occupying the first spot in Group E with 13 points in five games, five points above second-placed Persepolis.