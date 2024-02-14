Solskjaer Faults How Ronaldo Ended His Second Spell At Man United

Former Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has noted that he is not happy with how Cristiano Ronaldo’s second spell at the club ended.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his name in the world of football after leaving his home country, Portugal, for Manchester United in 2003.

He won his first Ballon d’Or at the club in 2008 before he moved to Real Madrid for a then-world-record transfer fee in 2009.

After breaking and setting a series of records at Real Madrid, the 39-year-old Portuguese legend decided to move to Juventus in 2018.

In 2021, Ronaldo stunned the world when he decided to leave Juventus for Manchester United after an alleged attempt to move to Manchester City in the same season.

He had a great start under Solskjaer in the 2021-2022 season but the Norwegian tactician was sacked in the middle of the season.

United then brought in Ralf Rangnick, who couldn’t flow with Ronaldo as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner began to lose game time.

At the end of the 2021-2022 season, Manchester United appointed Erik ten Hag, who often clashed with Ronaldo.

The indifferences between Ronaldo and Ten Hag reached a new height when the Portuguese star told Piers Morgan in an interview that he has no respect for the Dutch coach and also blasted the management of the club as a whole.

These comments infuriated the management of the club and they decided to terminate his contract weeks before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo went to the World Cup with Portugal without a club and then joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League after the tournament.

“Cristiano wanted to leave Juventus but we didn’t think it was possible to bring him back. We had built a squad without Cristiano”, Solskjaer told Times of India.

“And then when this opportunity came, I think everyone in the world thought it was going to be fantastic. And he had a good season. I think he scored 28 goals. I love Cristiano’s professional attitude. But it didn’t work out for him. It didn’t work out for me. It didn’t work out for the team, unfortunately.

“But at that moment, it was the right decision to welcome him back to Old Trafford. That’s life. We made a decision.”

Solskjaer continued: “His first outing on return was against Newcastle. I think there have not been many days at Old Trafford that have seen a better vibe. And it was an unbelievable thing. So, it’s about giving people memories. That’s a memory for everyone who was there, and he came back after having been the best player in the world for so many years.

“So, unfortunately, after I left, it turned sour with Cristiano. It was sad to see from the outside.”