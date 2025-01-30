Coach Alonso Welcomes Back Victor Boniface After Failed Move To Al Nassr

Bayer Leverkusen head coach, Xabi Alonso, has announced that Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface will resume training immediately after a potential move to Al-Nassr did not materialize.

Since joining Leverkusen in the summer of 2023, Victor Boniface, 24, has made a significant impact, helping his team secure a local double during his debut season.

However, Boniface has faced challenges this season. After a slow start in terms of goals, he unfortunately sustained a thigh injury in November, which has sidelined him since then.

Despite recently signing a contract extension until 2029 with Leverkusen, Boniface continued to attract interest, notably from Al-Nassr. The Saudi Pro League club reportedly offered him a lucrative deal worth up to €15 million in wages.

However, the opportunity for Boniface to join Al-Nassr fell through when the club opted to sign Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran for €77 million instead.

Now that his future is firmly with Leverkusen, Coach Alonso expressed his satisfaction with Boniface’s presence in the squad. “He will train again tomorrow. I believe he is staying with us. I am pleased about this situation. He is comfortable here, and I don’t believe this has caused him any stress,” Alonso remarked after Leverkusen’s 2-0 victory over Sparta Prague, as reported by Fotmob.

This season, Boniface has scored eight goals in 15 appearances across all competitions, despite missing 12 games due to his recurring thigh injury.

Boniface’s return provides a valuable boost to Xabi Alonso’s side, as they aim to put pressure on Bayern Munich, who currently have a six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.