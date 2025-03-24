Victor Ikpeba Tips Victor Osimhen To Break Rashidi Yekini’s Record

Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba believes Victor Osimhen has the potential to surpass the all-time Super Eagles goals record currently held by the late Rashidi Yekini.

On Friday, March 21, Victor Osimhen showcased his exceptional skills by scoring two goals in Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda, bringing his tally to an impressive 25 goals in just 39 appearances for the Super Eagles.

This remarkable performance has propelled him to second place on the all-time Super Eagles’ scoring list, now only 12 goals shy of Yekini’s formidable record of 37.

Ikpeba, reflecting on Osimhen’s trajectory, stated, “Based on the way he is performing, I have no doubt that Osimhen will soon eclipse Yekini’s monumental record.”

He praised the Napoli striker’s dedication and commitment to the national team, emphasizing, “He’s a fantastic lad and a committed player who gives everything for his country. It won’t be long before we witness him breaking this record.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface had reacted to a story that went viral on social media about a young boy who sold a pair of boots gifted to him by Boniface to a Rwandan player for $100 due to financial struggles.

This took place after Nigeria’s 2-1 defeat to Rwanda in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November 2024, where Boniface had personally handed the boots to the boy as a token of appreciation.

Following Nigeria’s impressive 2-0 win over Rwanda in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, the boy’s story gained traction online. Boniface humorously responded to a post by Brila FM regarding the situation, asking his followers to help him locate the boy.

He playfully remarked, “Abeg, make una find this boy for me. Make he drop 10% of the money ooo,” which translates in English to, “Please, someone should help me find this boy. He should give me 10% of the money.”