Bayer Leverkusen’s director, Simon Rolfes, has reaffirmed the club’s commitment to striker Victor Boniface, confirming that he will not be joining Al Nassr and will continue his training with the German side.

This announcement follows recent speculation regarding a possible transfer to the Saudi Arabian club, particularly after Victor Boniface underwent a medical examination earlier this week. However, Al Nassr has now shifted their focus toward securing a deal for Aston Villa striker Jhon Durán, who is expected to complete a medical on Thursday ahead of his move to Saudi Arabia.

Rolfes expressed his satisfaction with Boniface’s presence in the squad, stating, “There have been talks, but we are happy that he will be training with us today. I assume that he will stay.”

Since joining Leverkusen, Boniface has been a standout player, drawing interest from various clubs. However, Rolfes has emphasized Boniface’s strong commitment to the team. He noted that the striker feels comfortable at the club and that his positive attitude remains unchanged.

This is encouraging news for Leverkusen, as Boniface has been an integral part of their attacking strategy. His significant contributions on the pitch suggest he will continue to be a vital player for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr has officially decided to withdraw from negotiations for Victor Boniface and is finalizing arrangements to bring in Colombian forward Jhon Durán from Aston Villa. Though there had been advanced talks regarding Boniface, it appears that the deal was never officially confirmed by the Saudi Arabian club.

Aston Villa are expected to receive a fixed fee of €77 million, plus add-ons, for Durán, who has agreed to a long-term contract and is set for a medical before his move.

Note that Victor Boniface has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen until the end of the 2028-2029 season.