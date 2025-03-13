Joshua Kimmich Extends Contract With Bayern, Osimhen Says Why He Joined Galatasaray

FC Bayern Munich have announced that German international Joshua Kimmich has officially extended his contract with the club until June 30, 2029.

This decision underscores Bayern’s commitment to retaining premier talent, as Joshua Kimmich has been an integral part of the team for nearly a decade, contributing significantly to both domestic and international successes.

Kimmich, 30 years old, has established himself as a pivotal figure for Bayern Munich and the German national team. His achievements include eight Bundesliga titles, a UEFA Champions League trophy, and a FIFA Club World Cup title, among others.

FC Bayern President Herbert Hainer commended the club’s management on this important contract extension, recognizing Kimmich’s capacity to embrace responsibility both on and off the pitch.

“Congratulations to our sporting management and board. FC Bayern needs players who not only wear the shirt but also take on responsibility – and Joshua Kimmich exemplifies this,” Hainer remarked.

Joshua Kimmich, who has participated in 429 competitive matches for Bayern, netting 43 goals and providing 115 assists, shared his gratitude for the nurturing environment at the club and his aspirations for future success.

“FC Bayern offers the ideal setting for me to pursue my sporting ambitions. This decision was straightforward; I have no better combination of teammates, coaching staff, and club culture to achieve maximum success. I feel at home here, and I’m eager to achieve even more,” Kimmich said.

Since arriving at Bayern from VfB Stuttgart via RB Leipzig in 2015, Kimmich has built an impressive trophy collection, including three DFB Cups, six DFL-Supercups, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. He has also earned 97 caps for Germany, scoring seven goals and captaining the national team since last year.

Meanwhile, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen shared insights about his decision to join Turkish side Galatasaray, emphasizing the positive influence of the coach and his connection to the team’s vision.

During an interview on The ObiOne Podcast with Mikel Obi, Osimhen addressed the questions surrounding his move, emphasizing that his conversation with the coach played a pivotal role in his decision-making process.

“Many questioned whether I would actually come to the club, but for me, it was straightforward; the coach significantly influenced my choice,” he explained.

Osimhen also mentioned his familiarity with Galatasaray’s playing style before making his transfer.

“I followed their games closely, especially as I have a close connection with Dries. Even before considering joining, I admired their style of play,” he commented.

He noted that the club’s strategic goals resonated deeply with his personal ambitions.

“When I spoke with the coach, he laid out the project and the objectives for this season. I believe our mindsets are well aligned,” Osimhen remarked.

Identifying the club’s identity, he stated, “The lion symbolizes the club, and I feel a connection with that in terms of my style of play and the resilience I’ve demonstrated throughout my journey. This alignment made joining the club an easier decision for me.”

Osimhen expressed his commitment to personal growth, focusing on self-reflection rather than external opinions.

“I consider myself my own toughest critic, which is why I don’t dwell on negative feedback I encounter online,” he shared.

He acknowledged his tendency to expect more of himself, especially when it comes to converting scoring opportunities. “Often, I feel I could have scored more—like in a recent match against Tottenham where I had two goals but believed I could have scored five. While I wasn’t entirely satisfied, it was vital that our team secured the victory,” Osimhen reflected.