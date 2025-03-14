Transfer: Nigerian Star Joins MLS Club, Liverpool, City Interested In Ola Aina

Nigerian winger Emmanuel Uchegbu has officially joined Major League Soccer (MLS) club Charlotte FC.

Uchegbu transferred to Charlotte FC from Slovakian club AS Trencin and has signed a three-year contract with an option for an additional year.

During his time at AS Trencin, the 20-year-old showcased his talent by making 30 appearances, scoring five goals, and providing two assists.

In his farewell message to the club, Uchegbu expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, “I am very grateful to AS Trenčín for the opportunity it gave me as a young player.

“I must express my immense gratitude to the coaches, the management team, all the employees and, last but not least, the fans of AS Trenčín. You have been my support throughout my entire career. I will miss you, my friends.”

Note that Uchegbu also has experience representing Nigeria at the Under-20 level.

In other transfer news, Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda, outmanoeuvring Manchester United’s plans to acquire the talented teenager.

Quenda will continue playing for the Portuguese side for the remainder of the season, before making his move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2026.

The deal, reportedly valued at around £40 million, includes a seven-year contract with the option for an additional 12 months.

Quenda, who turns 18 in April, previously played under head coach Ruben Amorim at Sporting and can be deployed on either wing. He will join a Chelsea squad rich in young talent, including Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez, both expected to arrive this summer.

Additionally, Liverpool and Manchester City are showing interest in Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina, who is nearing the end of his contract with the club.

As the Nigeria international has yet to commit to an extension, he could potentially leave on a free transfer this summer. Both clubs are monitoring his situation closely, according to TBR Football.

Aina has become one of the standout full-backs in the Premier League since joining Nottingham Forest on a free transfer two years ago, having recently made his 50th Premier League appearance in a victory over Manchester City.

Liverpool are considering Aina as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who may depart for Real Madrid, while City see him as a prospect to fill the role of Kyle Walker, who is expected to join AC Milan permanently this summer.