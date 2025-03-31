Super Eagles’ Nathan Tella Set To Return To Football – Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen’s manager, Xabi Alonso, has confirmed that Nathan Tella is on track to make his long-awaited return to the pitch in the crucial DFB Pokal semi-final against Arminia Bielefeld.

The match will take place at the SchucoArena on Tuesday night, a significant event for both clubs as they vie for a spot in the prestigious cup final.

Nathan Tella has been sidelined for the past three weeks due to an injury, leaving a noticeable gap in Leverkusen’s attacking options.

However, Alonso provided an optimistic update, stating that Tella is feeling significantly better and is set to undergo a late fitness test to determine his readiness for the match.

He remarked, “Nathan feels way better. We are training now, and if he experiences no issues during the session, he will be included in the squad for the game against Bielefeld tomorrow.”

This development adds a layer of excitement as a win for Bayer Leverkusen would not only allow them to progress to the final but would also mark their second consecutive appearance in the DFB Pokal final.

Meanwhile, OGC Nice’s head coach, Franck Haise, is hopeful that Terem Moffi will play a pivotal role in the club’s pursuit of a UEFA Champions League spot.

Moffi recently made his return to competitive action in the Ligue 1 match against AS Monaco after an extended absence of over eight months due to a severe cruciate ligament injury.

He was brought on as a late substitute in the 83rd minute of the encounter, marking a significant step in his recovery.

Currently, Nice hold fourth place in the league standings with 47 points from 27 matches, positioning them firmly in contention for European qualification.

Haise emphasized Moffi’s potential impact, stating, “Terem made a dynamic entry. It’s going to be crucial for our end-of-season performance; we’ll need to exhibit more than what we demonstrated tonight.”

He acknowledged Monaco’s superiority in the previous match but urged his team to regroup and show their true capabilities in their upcoming fixture against Nantes on Friday.