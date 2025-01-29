‘Victor Boniface Interested In Saudi Move, Undergoes Medical With Al Nassr’

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface has reportedly shown interest in a potential move to Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr, as Bayer Leverkusen has begun negotiations with the club.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano noted that Victor Boniface had indicated openness to this move, with discussions now centred on the financial aspects for both the player and the club.

A report by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg shared that Boniface is on track to finalize his move to Al Nassr, receiving a substantial net salary of €15 million per season following an agreement reached between the Saudi club and Bayer Leverkusen.

The report noted that talks are progressing swiftly, and the deal might be sealed within just two days.

Also, another report from Sky Germany confirmed that Victor Boniface is reportedly undergoing medical examinations with Al Nassr, indicating a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.

The report said Leverkusen have agreed on a transfer fee exceeding €60 million. If the transfer goes through, Boniface is expected to earn €15 million net per season.

If this deal scales through, the 24-year-old Nigeria international will play alongside five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.

Boniface’s transition to the Saudi Pro League follows the departure of 30-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca, who signed with Turkish side Fenerbahce from Al Nassr this January.